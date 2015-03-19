TOKYO, March 19 Japanese demand for new cars, trucks and buses is expected to fall 5.4 percent to 4.99 million vehicles in the fiscal year ending in March 2016, the auto industry lobby said on Thursday.

That would mark a second straight year of declines, as car sales continue to suffer from the hangover of a sales take hike in April last year.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said sales of new automobiles likely fell 7.3 percent in the year ending this month. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)