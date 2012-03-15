* Auto demand seen +1.9 pct in 2012/13 vs +2.4 pct yr ago * Govt tax breaks, subsidies expected to support demand * But post-disaster recovery boost seen short-lived * Yen still not at level that can be called weak - JAMA By Chris Gallagher TOKYO, March 15 Growth in Japanese auto demand is expected to slow in the coming financial year as a post-quake recovery boost runs its course, while the yen has yet to weaken to levels favourable to the country's automakers, an industry group said on Thursday. Japan's market for new cars, trucks and buses, including minivehicles, is forecast to edge up 1.9 percent to 4.80 million vehicles in the financial year starting April 1, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) said. That would be slower than a 2.4 percent rise to 4.71 million vehicles estimated for the current year ending March 31. JAMA had forecast in January that demand for calendar 2012 would jump 19 percent, suggesting sales would be strongest in the current January-March quarter as car buyers rush to capitalise on government incentives. "Japan has many challenges, far beyond the earthquake and tsunami," Yoshiaki Kawano, Korea and Japan analyst at IHS Automotive, wrote in a report, noting Japan's ageing population as well as global economic risk. "The government's recent decision to extend the eco-car tax breaks and the return of the eco-car subsidy are helping to create a post Fukushima bounce but IHS forecasts that this positive 2012 outlook is short term," he said. Japanese auto sales plunged in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami last March but have been rebounding strongly since autumn after carmakers mended disaster-hit supply chains. Automakers are also riding a boost from government tax incentives for purchases of fuel-efficient cars and subsidies to replace older vehicles, hoping to cushion the negative impact of the yen's strength on exports. The yen, which hit a record high of 75.31 against the dollar in October, was trading at an 11-month low around 84.18 to the greenback on Thursday, having weakened steadily since the Bank of Japan's move last month to ease policy. But JAMA Chairman Toshiyuki Shiga said the yen has not returned to a level that could be called weak. "We want the government and the Bank of Japan to continue to take the necessary steps to address the strong yen," Shiga, also chief operating officer at Nissan Motor Co, told a news conference. That echoed recent comments made by Shiga's boss, Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, who said that it was logical for the yen to keep weakening given Japan's sluggish economy, and that 90-100 yen per dollar would be a "neutral" rate. JAMA also announced on Thursday that Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda would become the association's new chairman in May. Following is a table of the group's forecasts for Japanese sales in the 2012/13 fiscal year and *estimates for the current year: 2012/13 *2011/12 TOTAL 4,800,100 (+1.9) 4,711,400 (+2.4) Cars 4,060,000 (+2.0) 3,980,000 (+2.6) - 660cc Minivehicles 1,350,000 (+5.5) 1,280,000 (+6.0) Trucks 728,000 (+1.1) 720,000 (+1.5) - 660cc Minivehicles 400,000 (-2.4) 410,000 (-2.6) Minivehicles total 1,750,000 (+3.6) 1,690,000 (+3.8)