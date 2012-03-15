* Auto demand seen +1.9 pct in 2012/13 vs +2.4 pct yr ago
* Govt tax breaks, subsidies expected to support demand
* But post-disaster recovery boost seen short-lived
* Yen still not at level that can be called weak - JAMA
By Chris Gallagher
TOKYO, March 15 Growth in Japanese auto
demand is expected to slow in the coming financial year as a
post-quake recovery boost runs its course, while the yen has yet
to weaken to levels favourable to the country's automakers, an
industry group said on Thursday.
Japan's market for new cars, trucks and buses, including
minivehicles, is forecast to edge up 1.9 percent to 4.80 million
vehicles in the financial year starting April 1, the Japan
Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) said.
That would be slower than a 2.4 percent rise to 4.71 million
vehicles estimated for the current year ending March 31.
JAMA had forecast in January that demand for calendar 2012
would jump 19 percent, suggesting sales would be strongest in
the current January-March quarter as car buyers rush to
capitalise on government incentives.
"Japan has many challenges, far beyond the earthquake and
tsunami," Yoshiaki Kawano, Korea and Japan analyst at IHS
Automotive, wrote in a report, noting Japan's ageing population
as well as global economic risk.
"The government's recent decision to extend the eco-car tax
breaks and the return of the eco-car subsidy are helping to
create a post Fukushima bounce but IHS forecasts that this
positive 2012 outlook is short term," he said.
Japanese auto sales plunged in the wake of the earthquake
and tsunami last March but have been rebounding strongly since
autumn after carmakers mended disaster-hit supply chains.
Automakers are also riding a boost from government tax
incentives for purchases of fuel-efficient cars and subsidies to
replace older vehicles, hoping to cushion the negative impact of
the yen's strength on exports.
The yen, which hit a record high of 75.31 against the dollar
in October, was trading at an 11-month low around 84.18 to the
greenback on Thursday, having weakened steadily since the Bank
of Japan's move last month to ease policy.
But JAMA Chairman Toshiyuki Shiga said the yen has not
returned to a level that could be called weak.
"We want the government and the Bank of Japan to continue to
take the necessary steps to address the strong yen," Shiga, also
chief operating officer at Nissan Motor Co, told a news
conference.
That echoed recent comments made by Shiga's boss, Nissan
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, who said that it was logical for
the yen to keep weakening given Japan's sluggish economy, and
that 90-100 yen per dollar would be a "neutral" rate.
JAMA also announced on Thursday that Toyota Motor Corp
President Akio Toyoda would become the association's
new chairman in May.
Following is a table of the group's forecasts for Japanese
sales in the 2012/13 fiscal year and *estimates for the current
year:
2012/13 *2011/12
TOTAL 4,800,100 (+1.9) 4,711,400 (+2.4)
Cars 4,060,000 (+2.0) 3,980,000 (+2.6)
- 660cc Minivehicles 1,350,000 (+5.5) 1,280,000 (+6.0)
Trucks 728,000 (+1.1) 720,000 (+1.5)
- 660cc Minivehicles 400,000 (-2.4) 410,000 (-2.6)
Minivehicles total 1,750,000 (+3.6) 1,690,000 (+3.8)