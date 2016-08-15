(Repeats item first carried on Sunday)
* New engine uses variable compression technology
* Advances the performance and efficiency of petrol engines
* Could replace some of today's advanced diesel engines
* Also cheaper than modern diesel engines - Nissan
* To be showcased in luxury Infiniti brand
By Norihiko Shirouzu
ATSUGI, Japan, Aug 14 Japanese automaker Nissan
Motor Co has come up with a new type of gasoline engine
it says may make some of today's advanced diesel engines
obsolete.
The new engine uses variable compression technology, which
Nissan engineers say allows it at any given moment to choose an
optimal compression ratio for combustion - a key factor in the
trade-off between power and efficiency in all gasoline-fuelled
engines.
The technology gives the new engine the performance of
turbo-charged gasoline engines while matching the power and fuel
economy of today's diesel and hybrid powertrains - a level of
performance and efficiency the conventional gasoline engine has
so far struggled to achieve.
The potential breakthrough technology comes at a time when
diesel engine technology has been tarnished by Volkswagen's
emissions cheating scandal.
The German automaker admitted last year to using secret
software to cheat exhaust emissions tests on its diesel cars,
affecting millions of vehicles worldwide, and prompting the
departure of the company's CEO and other executives.
"Diesel engine is a hot topic globally. We believe this new
engine of ours is an ultimate gasoline engine that could over
time replace the (advanced) diesel engine of today," Kinichi
Tanuma, a senior Nissan engineer who leads product development
for the premium Infiniti brand, told reporters at a pre-launch
briefing last month.
"Everyone's been working on variable compression and other
technologies to significantly improve gasoline engine fuel
economy ... at least for the last 20 years or so," said James
Chao, Asia-Pacific managing director at consultant IHS.
"Increasing the fuel efficiency of internal combustion
engines is critical to automakers. Not all consumers will accept
a battery electric vehicle solution. But significant challenges
remain, such as increased complexity and cost, as well as
potential vibration issues."
TO INFINITI ... AND BEYOND
The new Variable Compression-Turbo (VC-T) powertrain,
expected to be officially unveiled at next month's Paris motor
show, will initially be showcased in an Infiniti car to be
unveiled next year, Nissan engineers said, without elaborating.
Eventually, it's expected to be used in Nissan cars and possibly
by its alliance partner Renault.
The turbo-charged, 2-liter, four-cylinder VC-T engine
averages 27 percent better fuel economy than the 3.5-liter V6
engine it replaces, with comparable power and torque. Nissan
says the new engine matches the diesel engine in torque - the
amount of thrust that helps determine the car's acceleration.
The engine is also cheaper than today's
advanced turbo-charged diesel engines, Nissan engineers said at
the briefing at the company's technical and design center in
Atsugi, south of Tokyo. They said it should also meet nitrogen
oxide (NOx) and other emissions rules in certain markets without
requiring costly treatment systems.
OPTIMAL RATIO
The compression ratio measures how much the air-fuel mix is
reduced, or compressed, in the gasoline engine's cylinders
before it's ignited and produces energy. The higher the ratio,
the more efficiently the engine works, producing better fuel
economy and, with the addition of a turbo-charger, more power.
Traditionally, design engineers had to fix a gasoline
engine's combustion compression ratio, essentially deciding
whether to go for power or economy.
Nissan says the new VC-T engine can choose an optimal
compression ratio variably between 8:1 and 14:1. That compares
with mainstream production gasoline engines that run at
compression ratios of 8:1 to 10:1. Exotic sports cars and racing
cars run at 12:1 or more.
"We think the VC-T engine could replace or become an
alternative to some of today's advanced diesel engines," Tanuma
said, noting the new engine's fuel economy and performance could
be significantly boosted by coupling it to a gasoline-electric
hybrid system, an option Nissan said it's considering.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu, with additional reporting by
Paul Lienert in Detroit.; Editing by Joe White and Ian
Geoghegan)