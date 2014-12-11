TOKYO Dec 11 Nissan Motor Co said on
Thursday it would recall around 152,000 cars worldwide that
carry potentially defective Takata Corp air bags.
Japan's No. 2 automaker said it was recalling cars using
Takata's passenger side air bags including its Presage minivan
models.
Nissan said it expanded its recall after a recent "unusual
deployment" of a Takata air bag at a salvage yard in central
Japan, which also triggered recalls by Toyota Motor Corp
.
The company also said it was recalling 250,000 cars,
including its March model in Japan, over separate issues with
its door mirrors.
