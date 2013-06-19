By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, June 19
DETROIT, June 19 General Motors Co.
vehicles won eight awards in the annual J.D. Power & Associates
survey of initial quality, a marked improvement since the
largest American automaker turned itself around after a 2009
bankruptcy.
GM cars and trucks won eight top prizes as the best vehicles
in their segments of the U.S. auto market.
Chevrolet, which accounts for 71 percent of General Motors'
U.S. sales, jumped 10 spots to No. 5 on J.D. Power's initial
quality ratings of new vehicles for 33 brands, the marketing
information consultancy said on Wednesday.
David Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D.
Power, said GM has "done an outstanding job" of working to
change the long-held perception that its products were of
inferior quality.
"GM's always been good at improving a vehicle once it's come
to market," Sargent said in an interview. "What they're also
showing to be pretty good at now is launching vehicles with
pretty good quality too."
In the past, Sargent said GM often introduced new products
fraught with problems and then improved those models over time.
The J.D. Power survey is in its 27th year. This was the
first year that participants could fill out surveys online
regarding their experiences in the first 90 days of new-vehicle
ownership.
The best showing, as measured in fewer reported problems per
100 vehicles, by brand was Porsche, the German
luxury sports car maker, followed by GM's GMC brand, Toyota
Motor Corp.'s luxury Lexus brand, Nissan Motor Co.'s
Infiniti luxury brand and Chevrolet.
GMC and Chevrolet were the top-rated non-luxury brands in
the survey. GMC also jumped 10 spots in the J.D. Power initial
quality ratings.
The top 10 was rounded out by Honda Motor Co.'s
luxury brand Acura, Tata Motor's luxury Jaguar brand,
and Hyundai Motor Co..
As in past surveys, J.D. Power selects the participants
seeking a wide national representation of consumers.
This year's survey was updated to add more consumer feedback
on the quality of new technologies, including navigation,
lane-departure, telephone, information-entertainment and
voice-activated systems.