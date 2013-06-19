* All GM brands perform above industry average
* GM finishes ahead of Japanese rivals Toyota, Honda
* Toyota, Honda remain highly ranked
* Porsche finishes in top spot on survey
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, June 19 General Motors Co.
vehicles won eight awards in the annual J.D. Power & Associates
survey of initial quality, a marked improvement since the
largest American automaker turned itself around after a 2009
bankruptcy.
GM cars and trucks won eight top prizes as the best vehicles
in their segments of the U.S. auto market in the survey of new
vehicle owners.
Chevrolet, which accounts for 71 percent of General Motors'
U.S. sales, jumped 10 spots to No. 5 on J.D. Power's initial
quality ratings for 33 brands, the marketing information
consultants said on Wednesday.
David Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D.
Power, said GM has "done an outstanding job" of working to
change the long-held perception that its products were of
inferior quality.
"GM's always been good at improving a vehicle once it's come
to market," Sargent said in an interview. "What they're also
showing to be pretty good at now is launching vehicles with
pretty good quality too."
In the past, Sargent said, GM often introduced new products
fraught with problems and then improved those models over time.
The J.D. Power survey is in its 27th year. This was the
first year that participants could fill out surveys online
regarding their experiences in the first 90 days of new-vehicle
ownership.
The survey was conducted from February to May this year, and
all of the vehicles in the survey were 2013 models.
This year's survey was updated to add more consumer feedback
on the quality of new technologies, including navigation,
lane-departure, telephone, information-entertainment and
voice-activated systems.
Sargent said that for the overall industry, quality slipped
from last year, with the survey results showing more consumer
dissatisfaction. That was largely due to expanded inclusion of
new technologies in vehicles and consumers having difficulty
using many of the new systems.
But Sargent added that more complaints were linked to
design-related issues rather than a defect or malfunction that
could more easily be fixed by dealers than in years past.
PORSCHE TOP BRAND
The best showing by brand, as measured in fewer reported
problems per 100 vehicles, was Porsche, the German
luxury sports car maker, followed by GM's GMC marque, Toyota
Motor Corp.'s luxury Lexus brand, Nissan Motor Co.'s
Infiniti luxury brand and Chevrolet.
GMC, which jumped 10 spots in the ratings, and Chevrolet
were the top-rated non-luxury brands in the survey.
The top 10 was rounded out by Honda Motor Co.'s
luxury brand Acura, Toyota, Honda, Tata Motor's luxury
Jaguar brand, and Hyundai Motor Co..
The industry average was 113 problems reported per 100
vehicles. All of GM's brands, including Cadillac and Buick,
performed better than the industry average.
Non-luxury brands that scored better than the industry
average were, in order of finish, GMC, Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda,
Hyundai, Kia Motors Corp. and Chrysler Group LLC's
namesake brand, Chrysler. Chrysler Group is majority owned by
Fiat SpA.
Ford Motor Co.'s namesake brand remained in 27th place.
Sargent said that while the automaker has improved on its
touch-screen and voice-command controls, it has also offered its
information-entertainment systems on more models, which opened
it up for complaints.
"(Ford's) systems themselves are getting better," he said.
Falling the most spots from a year ago were Nissan's
namesake brand, which dropped 14 places to 30th, and Chrysler's
Ram truck brand, which skidded 14 slots to 28th.
Scoring the worst on the survey were the Fiat brand at 32nd
and Toyota's Scion brand at 33rd.
Winners of some of the non-luxury best-in-segment awards
were the Toyota Camry for midsize cars, Honda Civic for compact
cars, Chevrolet Impala for large cars, Chevrolet Silverado for
large pickup trucks, Honda CR-V for compact crossover vehicles,
Nissan Murano for midsize crossover vehicles, and Chrysler Town
& Country for minivan.
For more details on the study, go to
www.jdpower.com/quality.