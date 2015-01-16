DETROIT Jan 16 U.S. safety regulators said on
Friday they have opened an investigation into an estimated
50,415 newer Jeep Cherokee SUVs, a key model for the
profitability of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ,
after receiving complaints of engine compartment fires.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
it opened the preliminary evaluation into the 2015-model SUVs
after a consumer from the San Diego area filed a complaint that
their Jeep was "engulfed in flames approximately 20 feet high
within seconds of parking the vehicle." There were no injuries
reported.
The vehicle was purchased on Jan. 2 and the fire occurred
two days later after the SUV had been driven less than 100
miles, according to the complaint filed by the consumer.
In another complaint filed on Jan. 5, the owner of a 2015
Cherokee noticed smoke under the hood while driving the newly
purchased vehicle at 60 miles per hour.
In addition, NHTSA said it has identified field report data
as part of the Early Warning Reporting program related to the
alleged defect, so it opened the investigation to assess cause,
scope and frequency of the alleged defect.
"We are aware of this incident and our investigators are
cooperating fully with NHTSA's preliminary evaluation," Fiat
Chrysler spokesman Eric Mayne said.
A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process
that can lead to a recall if regulators determine that a
manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.
The Cherokee, a new version of which was launched in 2013,
is a critical part of Fiat Chrysler's plan to boost profits
globally by leveraging its Jeep brand.
NHTSA and Fiat Chrysler have disagreed before about fire
risks in older Jeep SUVs. In November, the safety agency urged
the automaker to speed up efforts to fix 1.56 million Jeep SUVs
at risk of gas tank fires in a rear-end collision.
Fiat Chrysler, which had initially resisted the recall,
stepped up its efforts, but has long maintained the SUVs were no
more susceptible to fires after crashes than vehicles made by
other automakers.
Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said
this week at the Detroit auto show that the auto industry has
become more sensitive about recalls and if the trend continued
the higher cost of recalls would be passed on to consumers.
