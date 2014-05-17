WASHINGTON May 17 U.S. safety regulators have
upgraded an investigation involving 65,347 Kia
Sorento sport utility vehicles after receiving consumer
complaints that the optional glass sunroof had shattered.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
upgraded its probe to an engineering analysis from a preliminary
evaluation, which was opened in October, according to documents
filed online.
The agency said it has received 26 consumer complaints about
sunroofs spontaneously shattering in the South Korean
automaker's Sorento SUVs from model years 2011 to 2013. Of
those, 24 occurred while the vehicle was in motion.
In four cases, occupants suffered minor cuts from the
shattered glass, according to NHTSA.
"Kia stated in its response that their field inspections
identified only one potential cause for the sunroof breakage -
external impacts from rocks or other foreign objects encountered
while the vehicle was in motion," NHTSA said.
The agency said, however, that it upgraded the investigation
because it found the number of incidents "concerning."
Kia was not immediately available for comment.
An engineering analysis is a step in a process that may lead
to a recall should regulators determine that a manufacturer
needs to address a safety issue.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bernard Orr)