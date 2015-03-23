By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, March 23
DETROIT, March 23 U.S. General Motors Co
auto workers make on average 21 percent more than their
counterparts at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , a
study of 2014 labor costs by the Center for Automotive Research
(CAR) shows.
Labor costs at GM including benefits total $58 per hour,
compared to $48 per hour at Fiat Chrysler. Ford Motor Co
is right behind GM at $57 per hour, CAR said.
Germany's Daimler AG workers at its plant in
Alabama make the most per hour among U.S. auto workers, at an
average of $65, while Volkswagen AG at $38 per hour
and BMW at $39 paid the least, the study shows.
These hourly costs include benefits in addition to the hourly
pay for the auto workers.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)