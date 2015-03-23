(Adds days for UAW bargaining convention)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, March 23 General Motors Co and
Ford Motor Co have much higher labor costs than their
cross-town rival Fiat Chrysler, according to a new study
released just ahead of a meeting of United Auto Workers
officials as they prepare for contract talks with the Detroit
Three.
GM's U.S. auto workers on average earn about 21
percent more in wages and benefits than their counterparts at
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , reflecting the
much higher percentage of lower-paid, entry-level workers at
FCA, according to a study of 2014 labor costs by the Center for
Automotive Research (CAR).
Ford Motor Co's hourly labor costs were $57, just
behind GM's at $58. FCA's U.S. workers averaged $48 per hour.
The two-tiered pay scale implemented as part of the United
Auto Workers 2007 labor agreement allows GM, Fiat Chrysler and
Ford to pay their newer "entry-level" workers less than veteran
ones. UAW leaders have said that narrowing the gap between new
hires and veterans will be a top issue when negotiations begin
with the Detroit automakers this summer.
The UAW leadership hears from the union's local leaders on
Tuesday and Wednesday at a convention hall in Detroit.
Germany's Daimler AG, for its Mercedes-Benz plant
in Alabama, its only U.S. plant, has the highest U.S. auto labor
costs, at an average of $65 an hour. Workers at the U.S. plants
of Volkswagen AG and BMW earn the least,
at $38 and $39 per hour, respectively, according to estimates by
CAR.
GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler are the only automakers in the
CAR report whose U.S. workers are represented by the UAW.
Despite major restructuring since the 2009 recession, GM and
Ford still have higher labor costs than their major competitors.
The $10 per hour labor cost gap between GM and Toyota Motor Corp
translates to roughly $250 a car in additional labor
costs for GM, according to data in the report.
Some 43 percent of Fiat Chrysler's U.S. auto workers earn
the lower entry-level wage, almost double the percentage of such
workers at Ford and GM.
Among other automakers operating in the United States, Honda
Motor Co workers earned on average $49 per hour, Toyota
Motor Corp $48, Nissan Motor Co $42, Hyundai
Motor Co and its corporate stablemate Kia Motors
Corp $41.
Per hour labor cost averages include pay for "temporary"
workers who are formally employed by outside agencies such as
Kelly Services Inc but mainly work full-time alongside
workers employed directly by the automakers. Japanese automakers
have the highest percentages of temporary workers, which cut
labor costs, CAR analysts have said.
Reporting by Bernie Woodall