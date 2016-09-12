Cosby says he will not testify at his sexual assault trial
NEW YORK, May 16 Comedian Bill Cosby does not plan to testify in his defense at his sexual assault trial in June, he said on Tuesday in his first extended public comments in two years.
DETROIT, Sept 12 United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Monday the U.S. union will support Canada's unionized auto workers during contract talks with General Motors Co, but declined to say whether the UAW would refuse work at GM plants in the event of a Canadian strike.
Williams said he believes GM and Jerry Dias, president of the Canadian union Unifor, will "come to a conclusion that's best for all parties" and hopes they can reach a new four-year contract without a strike. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chris Reese)
BERLIN, May 16 - The European Commission will launch infringement proceedings against the Italian government on Wednesday over its handling of an emission-cheating investigation into Fiat Chrysler (FCA), German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.