By Bernie Woodall and Allison Lampert
DETROIT, Sept 12 United Auto Workers President
Dennis Williams said on Monday the U.S. union will support
Canada's unionized auto workers during contract talks with
General Motors Co but declined to say whether the UAW
would refuse work at GM plants in the event of a Canadian
strike.
Williams said in an interview he believes GM and Jerry Dias,
president of the Canadian union Unifor, will "come to a
conclusion that's best for all parties" and hopes they can reach
a new four-year contract without a strike.
Dias and Unifor have threatened the strike of about 4,000
workers at GM plants in Ontario unless a new four-year contract
is reached by Sept. 19.
"The UAW is going to support the Canadian auto workers,"
said Williams. Williams met with Dias on Sunday.
A strike would have ripple effects at U.S. plants,
particularly if Unifor workers walk off their jobs at an engine
and transmission plant in St Catharines.
Williams would not comment on whether the UAW would refuse
extra work to make up for lost output if Unifor's GM workers
strike at two Ontario plants.
"I don't want to comment on that because I don't know what
it will bring us, but we'll do whatever we can to help (Unifor)
in any way we can," Williams said.
If GM asks for extra work at the UAW's plants, "we'll have
discussions with General Motors and tell them how dissatisfied
we are."
Existing contracts expire Sept. 19 for Canadian GM, Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co
workers. Dias picked GM as its "strike target," meaning the
union will try to get a deal with GM and use it as an outline
for deals at the others.
Dias recently said he expected the UAW "would respect any
action" Unifor takes and not replace production from GM's St
Catharines factory.
If Unifor acts, "striking at St. Catharines would provide
the most harm to GM," wrote Sam Fiorani, vice president global
for AutoForecast Solutions in a recent article. "However,
General Motors maintains other powertrain facilities outside of
Canada which, with little investment, could absorb the St.
Catharines volume."
Buzz Hargrove, former president of Unifor's predecessor, the
Canadian Auto Workers, says he remembers how employees at GM's
Oshawa, Ontario plant refused to produce extra parts for the
automaker during a 1998 UAW strike.
"Given that history, I think that they (the UAW) would be
reciprocal," Hargrove said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Allison Lampert in
Montreal; Additional reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto;
Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)