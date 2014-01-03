DETROIT Jan 3 Jaguar Land Rover is recalling
3,912 Range Rover sport utility vehicles in the United States
because the front seat side airbags may not deploy.
The SUVs from model years 2013 and 2014 are being recalled
because a connector in the airbag system may become
disconnected, causing airbags on the driver and passenger sides
not to function and increasing the risk of injury in an
accident, according to documents filed this week with the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related
to the issue, according to the NHTSA documents.
Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned India's Tata Motors
, will notify owners and dealers will modify the area
around the connector to prevent it from becoming disconnected,
according to the NHTSA documents. The recall is expected to
begin on Jan. 17.