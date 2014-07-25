DETROIT, July 25 Lear Corp, maker of
auto seats and electrical power systems, on Friday beat Wall
Street's earnings expectations for the second quarter and
increased its full-year outlook.
Excluding one-time items that were primarily restructuring
costs, Lear earned $2.12 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S had expected $1.97.
Net income rose to $148.5 million, or $1.81 per share, from
$137.3 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.
Lear, which is based in suburban Detroit, said revenue for
the quarter was $4.59 billion, which exceeded expectations of
$4.44 billion.
The company said it expected sales for the year to range
from $17.6 billion to $17.9 billion. It had previously forecast
$17.2 billion to $17.7 billion.
Lear said it expected core operating earnings of $975
million to $1.025 billion, up from a previous range of $935
million to $985 million.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)