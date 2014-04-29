(Adds cars affected in Canada and Daimler comment)
DETROIT, April 29 Mercedes is recalling about
284,000 of its C-Class sedans in the United States and Canada
because an electrical issue could cause the tail lights to dim
or fail, according to the company and documents filed with U.S.
safety regulators.
Mercedes, a unit of Germany's Daimler AG, is
recalling certain C300, C350 and C63 sedans from model years
2008 through 2011 as a poor electrical ground connection could
cause the tail lights to dim or fail, raising the risk of a
crash, according to documents filed with the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Of the cars recalled 252,867 were sold in the United States,
according to the NHTSA documents. A Daimler spokesman said the
rest of the recalled cars were sold in Canada, and no other
markets are affected.
The spokesman said Daimler is not aware of any accidents or
injuries related to the issue.
In 2009, Mercedes received five field reports in which a
loss of tail lamp was due to loss of electrical connection, but
the cause was unknown at that time and designated for further
study, according to the NHTSA documents.
Last year, NHTSA opened an investigation into the issue and
Mercedes responded with information in October, according to the
documents. NHTSA requested further information in March 2014,
and in preparing to respond, Daimler decided to conduct the
recall.
Dealers will replace the bulb holders if not previously
updated and replace any corroded connectors, NHTSA said. Parts
are not currently available. Owners will be sent an interim
notification in June and a second letter will be sent when the
parts are available, which is expected in August or September,
NHTSA said.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Ilona Wissenbach in
Stuttgart; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)