(Adds cars affected in Canada and Daimler comment)

DETROIT, April 29 Mercedes is recalling about 284,000 of its C-Class sedans in the United States and Canada because an electrical issue could cause the tail lights to dim or fail, according to the company and documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

Mercedes, a unit of Germany's Daimler AG, is recalling certain C300, C350 and C63 sedans from model years 2008 through 2011 as a poor electrical ground connection could cause the tail lights to dim or fail, raising the risk of a crash, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Of the cars recalled 252,867 were sold in the United States, according to the NHTSA documents. A Daimler spokesman said the rest of the recalled cars were sold in Canada, and no other markets are affected.

The spokesman said Daimler is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

In 2009, Mercedes received five field reports in which a loss of tail lamp was due to loss of electrical connection, but the cause was unknown at that time and designated for further study, according to the NHTSA documents.

Last year, NHTSA opened an investigation into the issue and Mercedes responded with information in October, according to the documents. NHTSA requested further information in March 2014, and in preparing to respond, Daimler decided to conduct the recall.

Dealers will replace the bulb holders if not previously updated and replace any corroded connectors, NHTSA said. Parts are not currently available. Owners will be sent an interim notification in June and a second letter will be sent when the parts are available, which is expected in August or September, NHTSA said. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Ilona Wissenbach in Stuttgart; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)