DETROIT, Sept 3 Michigan's Economic Development
Corp has created an Automotive Industry Office to help
coordinate the state's auto business development initiatives and
strategy and attract more investment, a top state official said
Tuesday.
"We need to do a better job of telling our story . . . how
we're getting more competitive as a location (for new
investment) vis a vis Europe, Mexico and Asia," said Steve
Hilfinger, MEDC executive vice president and chief operating
officer.
The move comes as Detroit-area automakers General Motors Co
, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler Group are recovering
from a 2008-2009 downturn during which they shed thousands of
jobs and shuttered dozens of plants, many of them in Michigan.
The companies' economic challenges in the state have also
been compounded by the city of Detroit's bankruptcy filing on
July 18, the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy.
MEDC, a quasi-public agency, appointed Nigel Francis, an
industry veteran, to serve as the state's automotive adviser.
Francis will work with executives at existing Michigan-based
automakers and suppliers, as well as other U.S. and overseas
companies, Hilfinger said.
"Until now, we lacked a senior person with deep automotive
experience," Hilfinger said. "We wanted to have a more focused
and dedicated effort to recognize the importance of the
industry."
Francis previously held executive positions with Germany's
Daimler AG and India's Tata Group, and was
executive vice president of Bright Automotive, an Indiana-based
electric-vehicle startup that folded in 2012 after receiving
initial funding from General Motors and other sources.
Francis also was chief operating officer and chief
technology officer for Trexa LLC, a California-based startup
that developed a modular chassis, propulsion system and battery
pack for electric vehicles.
In a statement released Tuesday, Francis said his focus was
to "ensure that our state increases its share of the global
automotive business."