DETROIT May 1 Family sedans like the Toyota
Camry and Honda Accord are losing ground this year as American
families and empty-nest baby boomers find they would rather
handle life's daily chores in a crossover.
Midsize sedans remain the single largest segment of the U.S.
auto industry. But their share of the industry has shrunk this
year, alongside a gain for vehicles like the Ford Escape,
executives and analysts said on Wednesday.
"While the segment is still growing year-over-year, it's
nowhere near what it was growing last year as the industry was
launching a lot of new midsize cars," Bill Fay, the U.S. head of
the Toyota brand, said during a call with reporters to discuss
U.S. auto sales in April.
U.S. auto sales are being propelled by pickup trucks and
sport-utility vehicles, as shown by U.S. auto sales in April by
major automakers.
Crossovers, which are SUVs built on a car-based platform,
are appealing because they offer more space for groceries and
golf clubs than the typical sedan, and they are easier for
people to enter and exit. And fuel mileage is improving.
Perhaps most importantly, the price gap has narrowed between
midsize sedans and compact crossovers like the Ford Motor Co
Escape, and the Toyota Motor Corp RAV4 and the
Honda Motor Co CR-V.
A small crossover costs just $1,300 more than the typical
family sedan, according to Kelley Blue Book. Excluding state
taxes, this amounts to less than $20 in monthly payments in some
cases.
"Fundamentally, both serve the family market," said Mustafa
Mohatarem, General Motors Co's chief economist.
"Midsize cars have gotten smaller and more expensive,
because of a variety of factors," he said. "People are switching
to crossovers, because they satisfy the family needs very well."
JAPANESE AUTOMAKERS HIT HARD
The closing gap in price is encouraging some buyers to
consider paying more for a crossover for the additional space
and flexibility, said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of
forecasting with LMC Automotive.
"When there was a further separation between the two, there
weren't so much a substitution for each other," he said.
Midsize sedans accounted for 17 percent of the U.S. auto
market during the first quarter, compared with 17.7 percent
during the same period last year, according to LMC Automotive.
The shift has hit Japanese automakers, which dominate the
sedan segment. Camry sales fell 14 percent in April as overall
U.S. auto sales rose 8.5 percent. Sales of the Accord, which
Honda redesigned last year, fell 5 percent.
The falloff in sedan sales is also due to tough competition
in the segment, where several top-selling models have been
recently redesigned, including the Ford Fusion.
Midsize sedans also got smaller incentive during the month.
Incentives on mid-size sedans averaged $2,098 in April, nearly
10 percent lower than industry incentives overall, according to
data from Edmunds.com.
Toyota Motor Corp's April sales fell short of estimates in
due in part to tighter competition for the Camry in this
bread-and-butter segment, said KBB analyst Alec Gutierrez. Camry
is Toyota's top-selling vehicle in the U.S. market.
"Camry will likely be quite strong but not as strong as if
it were not facing Fusion, Altima and Accord," Gutierrez said.