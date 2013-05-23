* Automaker may propose 10-for-1 reverse stock split
* May also seek capital reorganisation
* To clear $9 bln in accumulated losses
* Shares drop 11.5 pct, after recent strong gains
By Kentaro Sugiyama and Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, May 23 Mitsubishi Motors Corp is
taking steps toward resuming dividend payments after nearly a
decade-long turnaround bankrolled by other Mitsubishi group
companies, according to people with direct knowledge of the
plans.
Specifically, Mitsubishi Motors is considering asking
shareholders to approve plans for a 10-for-1 reverse stock
split, the people said. At the same time, the company may ask
shareholders to approve a capital reorganisation - a change in
accounting that would make it possible to resume paying
dividends.
The plan under consideration would clear Mitsubishi Motors'
more than 920 billion yen ($8.9 billion) in accumulated losses
by reducing capital stock by an equivalent amount, a common step
for Japanese companies with a history of deep losses that have
returned to profitability and want to begin paying dividends.
A spokesman for Mitsubishi Motors said the company had no
immediate comment.
No final decision has been made but Mitsubishi Motors could
announce the first of the steps as soon as Friday and put it
before shareholders at the annual meeting at the end of June,
according to the sources.
Taken together, the steps under consideration are intended
to close a chapter that began with a 2004 bailout for Mitsubishi
Motors.
Shares in Japan's seventh-biggest automaker by sales volume
fell 11.5 percent on Thursday to 162 yen - set for its biggest
one-day drop in more than 2 years. The stock had risen about 25
percent within a week.
FAILED TIE-UPS
Over the past decade, Mitsubishi Motors has struggled with
failed tie-ups with Daimler AG and Chrysler, quality
and safety problems and the costs of being a niche player in the
global market for cars and light trucks.
Mitsubishi Motors expects a record operating profit for the
financial year to next March, helped in part by a weaker yen
. Shares in the company gained about 140 percent from
mid-November to early Thursday.
Although Mitsubishi has a strong position in Thailand and
some other Southeast Asian markets it has struggled in Europe
and the United States, where it operates a plant in Illinois
that it hopes to use as a hub for exports.
Osamu Masuko, who has served as Mitsubishi Motors' president
for 10 years, said last month he wanted to see the automaker
move toward resuming dividend payments. "As we work through our
plan, I want to resolve a question that has been pending for
many years and set a timeframe for the resumption of dividends,"
Masuko told reporters then.
Mitsubishi group companies - including MUFJ,
Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi Corp, and Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries, the three architects of the
Mitsubishi Motors rescue - control 34 percent of the automaker's
voting shares.
Mitsubishi group companies stepped in to rescue Mitsubishi
Motors in 2004 by taking the bulk of a preferred share offering.
The rescue plan came after the company's then-president and
other employees were implicated in systemically covering up
safety defects.
Mitsubishi Motors' best-selling models on a global basis are
the Triton pickup truck and the small SUV sold as both the RVR
and Outlander Sport. Global sales dipped 1 percent in the past
fiscal year to 987,000 vehicles.