TOKYO, June 1 Mitsubishi Motors Corp's
domestic minicar sales tumbled 75 percent on the year in May,
the first full month after the Japanese automaker admitted to
overstating the mileage readings for ultra-compact cars it sells
at home.
Mini-vehicle sales also fell at Nissan Motor Co.,
which markets two models made by Mitsubishi, and Suzuki Motor
Corp, which separately admitted late last month to
using the wrong tests to calculate fuel economy.
Mitsubishi sales of mini vehicles, or "kei" cars, fell to
912 vehicles in May, monthly figures released by the Japan Light
Motor Vehicle and motorcycle Association showed on Wednesday.
It was the second month of declines after the automaker in
late April stopped sales of its eK Wagon and eK Space models
after admitting to manipulating mileage data for those vehicles,
along with two similar but separate models it produced for
Nissan.
The scandal led to a takeover of the company by Nissan last
month, and the resignation of its president.
Japan's transport ministry is investigating Mitsubishi over its
use of non-compliant data to calculate the mileage on other
vehicles.
Mini vehicle sales at Nissan, which has stopped selling its
Dayz and Dayz Roox models, slumped 76.8 percent to 3,105
vehicles in May, while sales at Suzuki fell 15.4 percent to
38,094 vehicles.
Suzuki on Tuesday blamed a lack of resources for failing to
use correct tests in Japan to calculate vehicle mileage, and
reiterated its employees did not intend to manipulate fuel
economy data for better readings.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Richard Pullin)