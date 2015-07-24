BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
DETROIT, July 24 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said Friday it will stop building cars at a factory in Normal, Ill., and seek a "strategic buyer" for the plant.
The company said in a statement that the automaker's board will seek a buyer to keep the factory running and preserve jobs. The plant's roughly 900 hourly workers are represented by the United Auto Workers union.
Mitsubishi said it will continue to sell vehicles in the United States.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.