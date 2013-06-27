DETROIT, June 27 Mitsubishi Motors Corp is recalling 3,181 Outlander Sport SUVs in the United States and Puerto Rico because the panoramic glass roof could detach.

The affected cars are from the 2011 model year, and the potential defect could occur because the roof may have been installed without primer being applied before the adhesive, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The lack of primer could result in reduced adhesion.

In March 2011, Mitsubishi received a complaint from a customer outside the United States that the glass roof detached, according to NHTSA documents. Mitsubishi changed the equipment used in the manufacturing process, but none of those vehicles were sent to the United States.

In January, Mitsubishi received a similar complaint from another country for a vehicle built outside the affected period it had studied, according to NHTSA documents. That led the company to conduct a recall in Japan and other countries, including the United States, even though no complaints about the issue have been made in the United States.

In the United States, 2,802 vehicles are affected by the recall, with 379 in Puerto Rico, according to NHTSA documents.

Dealers will inspect the glass roof to determine if the primer was applied, and if not, it will be removed and properly reinstalled at no cost to the customer, according to NHTSA documents.