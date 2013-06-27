DETROIT, June 27 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
is recalling 3,181 Outlander Sport SUVs in the United States and
Puerto Rico because the panoramic glass roof could detach.
The affected cars are from the 2011 model year, and the
potential defect could occur because the roof may have been
installed without primer being applied before the adhesive,
according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The lack of primer could
result in reduced adhesion.
In March 2011, Mitsubishi received a complaint from a
customer outside the United States that the glass roof detached,
according to NHTSA documents. Mitsubishi changed the equipment
used in the manufacturing process, but none of those vehicles
were sent to the United States.
In January, Mitsubishi received a similar complaint from
another country for a vehicle built outside the affected period
it had studied, according to NHTSA documents. That led the
company to conduct a recall in Japan and other countries,
including the United States, even though no complaints about the
issue have been made in the United States.
In the United States, 2,802 vehicles are affected by the
recall, with 379 in Puerto Rico, according to NHTSA documents.
Dealers will inspect the glass roof to determine if the
primer was applied, and if not, it will be removed and properly
reinstalled at no cost to the customer, according to NHTSA
documents.