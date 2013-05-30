DETROIT May 30 U.S. auto safety regulators
outlined plans on Thursday to analyze the safety risks and
benefits of self-driving cars over the next four years.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged
states to bar operation of autonomous cars for purposes other
than testing. But if states allow commercial use of these
vehicles, drivers should undergo additional training and obtain
special licenses, the agency said.
The recommendations were part of NHTSA's preliminary policy
on autonomous vehicles. Such cars can be operated without direct
driver input to control steering, acceleration and braking, the
policy states.
A study by J.D. Power and Associates in late April showed
that consumers were warming to the idea of autonomous vehicles,
but preferred features like automatic park assistance or
emergency braking to a fully autonomous mode.
Most automakers, including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Toyota Motor Corp, feature vehicles with some form of
automation.
The NHTSA policy defined four types of self-driving cars. On
the low end are cars with features like adaptive cruise control
that allow the car to adjust its speed to maintain a safe
distance from the surrounding vehicles.
On the top end of the scale are vehicles designed to perform
"all safety-critical" driving functions and monitor roadway
conditions during a trip, the policy states.
NHTSA will now research the safety risks of vehicles with
higher levels of automation. The agency will study how the
driver interacts with such cars as well as ways to make the
car's electronic control systems more secure and reliable.
"Self-driving vehicle technology is not yet at the stage of
sophistication or demonstrated safety capability that it should
be authorized for use by members of the public for general
driving purposes," the agency said in its report.
But should a state decide to permit self-driving cars
outside of testing, it should require drivers obtain a special
license, NHTSA said. Drivers should be able to demonstrate that
they have driven a self-driving car for a "certain minimum
number of hours."