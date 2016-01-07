By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 7 The alliance between
automakers Renault and Nissan will launch more than 10 cars with
self-driving technology over the next four years in the United
States, Europe, China and Japan, the partnership's leader said
on Thursday.
Vehicles with self-driving technology will debut this year,
said Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Renault and chairman of the
Renault-Nissan alliance. The cars will have a feature called
"single-lane control" that allows them to drive autonomously on
highways without switching lanes.
Renault-Nissan will also launch an app for mobile devices
this year that allows users to interact remotely with their
cars, such as by controlling music or the car's temperature.
By 2018, Ghosn said the alliance will start selling vehicles
with "multiple-lane control," meaning they can autonomously
change lanes on highways and navigate heavy traffic. By 2020,
the alliance will have cars that can drive through city
intersections and heavy city traffic on their own.
Renault-Nissan is a partnership between Paris-based Renault
and Japanese carmaker Nissan that combined the companies'
engineering teams. They still operate as two separate companies.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Bill Rigby)