TOKYO Dec 22 Nissan Motor Co Ltd on
Tuesday announced the death of Yoshikazu Hanawa, its former
president and chief executive who negotiated an alliance with
Renault SA in a 1999 agreement which rescued the
indebted Japanese automaker.
Hanawa, who died late last week at the age of 81, was the
last CEO of an independent Nissan before France's Renault bought
a controlling stake in the struggling manufacturer.
Tokyo-born Hanawa assumed the top rank in 1996 when weak
sales and mounting debt was driving the automaker to the brink
of bankruptcy.
Hanawa turned to Renault after approaching Ford Motor Co
and the former DaimlerChrysler. Nissan has since outgrown
its parent and leads in engineering and other key areas of an
alliance ranked the world's fourth-largest carmaker by combined
sales.
"Hanawa-san was an important part of the Nissan family and
at the heart of the Alliance foundation," Nissan Chairman and
CEO Carlos Ghosn said in a statement, using the Japanese
honorific for the man he succeeded as CEO.
"He was an inspiration to many of us and an important
contributor to the world's automotive industry."
The Renault-Nissan alliance this month ended an eight-month
power struggle with the French government, Renault's biggest
shareholder, agreeing to increased state influence at Renault
and weakened control over Nissan.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)