YOKOSUKA, Japan, April 7 Nissan Motor Co
, Japan's No.2 automaker, said it would offer automatic
braking as a standard feature in all mass-volume cars in the
domestic market by autumn, starting with the hybrid X-Trail SUV
it unveiled on Tuesday.
Emergency braking and other pre-crash safety features - once
found only in high-end models - are growing in importance for
consumers in developed markets, making them a hot new
battleground for automakers.
Rival Toyota Motor Corp last week rolled out the
first car featuring its latest technology that uses radar
sensors and cameras to automatically brake the car in danger of
collision and keep it from drifting out of its lane. Toyota has
said it would offer the safety packages either as an option or
standard feature on almost all passenger cars in Japan, North
America and Europe by the end of 2017.
Nissan had previously said it would provide automatic
braking as an add-on in most vehicle segments at home. It has
not disclosed plans for the rest of the world.
Such safety features are a step towards developing
self-driving cars - the first phase of which Carlos Ghosn, the
chief executive of Nissan and French partner Renault SA
, said recently would be introduced in Japan next year.
The X-Trail Hybrid goes on sale in mid-May in Japan,
starting at 2.8 million yen ($23,423). Executive Vice President
Takao Katagiri said Nissan is expected to sell 3,500 a month,
including the gasoline engine version that debuted in late 2013.
($1 = 119.5400 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)