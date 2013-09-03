DETROIT, Sept 3 U.S. safety regulators opened an
investigation into two 2013 Nissan Motor Co models, the
Nissan Pathfinder and Infiniti JX35, after consumers complained
that the transmission cooler line connection failed, a filing
showed.
An investigation may lead to a recall, which would affect an
estimated 110,000 vehicles, said the filing on Monday with the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Nissan owners told the NHTSA that the failures caused a
sudden loss of power from the transmission due to the loss of
the transmission fluid.
Nissan spokesman Steve Yaeger said that the company was
working with the NHTSA to address the agency's concerns. A
repair procedure has been developed for the vehicles that
experienced the problem, Yaeger said.
The filing did not say whether there had been any injuries
or crashes because of this problem.