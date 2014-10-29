TOKYO Oct 29 The Russian rouble's sharp decline
against European currencies is expected to have cut the
operating profit of Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co
by around 6 billion yen ($55.5 million), or four percent, in the
third quarter.
Russia is the fifth-biggest market for Nissan, with much of
that production in Britain and continental Europe, so the
rouble's fall against the pound and the euro, in the wake of the
Ukraine crisis, makes Nissan's vehicles less competitive.
Clouding the outlook further, the Russian economy is
suffering from a series of sanctions imposed by the West,
hurting demand for expensive goods such as cars.
Japan's second-largest carmaker will report July-September
earnings on Tuesday, and analysts expect operating profit to
rise 6.2 percent to 130.2 billion yen from the previous quarter.
"The fall in the rouble is boosting inflation in Russia,
cutting into real wages. Russia is likely to raise interest
rates to defend the rouble to curtail inflation, which is likely
to hurt consumption," said Kenta Tadaide, analyst at Mizuho
Bank.
Nissan benefits the least from a weaker yen among Japan's
top five automakers because of its large shift to overseas
production. Analysts expect the automaker to get a more than 10
billion dollar boost to its operating profit from the weaker yen
this quarter.
Nissan's share of the Russian market rose to 6.1 percent
this year from 4.1 percent last year. It sold 39,000 vehicles in
Russia in the three months to June but made just 8,200 vehicles
in the country, importing the rest from factories in Europe and
elsewhere.
The rouble weakened 6.4 percent against the euro
and 14.2 percent against the dollar
in three months to September and slipped further
so far this month to record lows.
The yen dropped 8.0 percent in July-September and hit a
six-year low of 110.09 to the dollar on October 1,
compared to Nissan's budget rate of 100 per dollar.
The company plans to shift production of its Qashqai sport
utility vehicle, one of its best selling products in the Russian
market, fully to Russia only next year.
($1 = 108.1300 Japanese yen)
(Writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by William Mallard and Miral
Fahmy)