TOKYO Dec 19 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co
is faring better than peers in Russia as domestic
production via an alliance with the country's biggest auto firm
shields it against the rouble's plunge, Chief Executive Carlos
Ghosn said on Friday.
The Russian currency has plunged by about 50 percent against
the dollar so far this year, raising questions for global auto
makers operating in the country.
Russia is Nissan's fifth-largest market and the Japanese
firm's alliance with Renault SA, of which Ghosn is
chairman and CEO, gives it a majority stake in Avtovaz OAO
, Russia's largest automaker.
Ghosn told reporters Nissan is gaining market share in
Russia, and the group is raising prices on some Nissan and
Renault models on sale there that have high levels of foreign
content. He has said that he wants to triple sales in Russia in
the next three years.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by William Mallard; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell)