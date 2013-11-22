(Company corrects responsibilities of promoted executive in
pargraphs 1 and 2, showing he will be U.S. senior VP for Nissan
brand, not Nissan Motor Co)
DETROIT Nov 22 Nissan Motor Co on
Friday announced that Fred Diaz will be promoted to senior vice
president for sales and marketing for the Nissan brand in the
United States as part of a management shakeup that involves 13
executives taking new positions.
Diaz, 47, a former Chrysler Group LLC executive who joined
Nissan last April, will take his new position on Jan. 1. He is
currently the divisional vice president for sales and marketing.
Come January, his responsibilities will expand to include
product planning and development of the Nissan brand's U.S.
dealer network.
The executive moves are being made under Jose Munoz, who
recently was named chairman of Nissan in North America, a
position he will assume in January.
Nissan is the second-largest Japanese automaker and the
third-largest Japanese automaker by sales volume in the U.S.
market. Overall, it is the seventh-largest automaker by sales in
the U.S. market. Its U.S. sales through October were up 9.1
percent from a year earlier as overall industry sales showed an
8.4 percent gain.
Among the other executive moves:
Bill Krueger, currently head of manufacturing for Nissan in
North America, was appointed head of the Nissan subsidiary
Japanese Automatic Transmission Co, or JATCO, in charge of the
Americas region.
Krueger is being replaced by John Martin, currently head of
manufacturing for Nissan in Europe.
Airton Cousseau, now regional vice president of Nissan in
Mexico, was promoted to managing director of Nissan in Mexico,
succeeding Jose Valls, who recently was promoted to chairman for
the company in Latin America and Brazil.
Jon Brancheau, a Nissan marketing executive, was named to
the newly created position of vice president for Nissan
marketing communications and media.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by John Wallace)