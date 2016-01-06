(Adds context)
BEIJING Jan 6 Chief executive Phil Murtaugh
will resign from Qoros Automotive for personal reasons after
less than a year at the helm of the fledgling Chinese automaker,
that is backed by Kenon Holdings Ltd and Chery
Automobile Co Ltd.
Murtaugh will leave the company by January-end, and current
Qoros Chairman Anning Chen will serve as acting CEO, the company
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The sudden change could be a troubling sign for Qoros, which
was founded in 2007 and is yet to build a major customer base.
Murtaugh previously served as the China head of General
Motors Co and Asia Pacific chief for Chrysler,
and was also a top executive at China's largest automaker SAIC
Motor Corp.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)