(Adds context)

BEIJING Jan 6 Chief executive Phil Murtaugh will resign from Qoros Automotive for personal reasons after less than a year at the helm of the fledgling Chinese automaker, that is backed by Kenon Holdings Ltd and Chery Automobile Co Ltd.

Murtaugh will leave the company by January-end, and current Qoros Chairman Anning Chen will serve as acting CEO, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The sudden change could be a troubling sign for Qoros, which was founded in 2007 and is yet to build a major customer base.

Murtaugh previously served as the China head of General Motors Co and Asia Pacific chief for Chrysler, and was also a top executive at China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)