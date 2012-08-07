* Chrysler brand withdraws after partner Penske Racing
shifts to Ford
* Decision leaves Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet as chief rivals
Aug 7 Chrysler's Dodge brand said Tuesday it
will withdraw from NASCAR stock-car racing at the end of the
2012 season, following a decision earlier this year by partner
Penske Racing to switch to Ford from Dodge in 2013.
Penske Racing, which is using two Dodge Chargers this year
in NASCAR's premier Sprint Cup series, is ending a 10-year
relationship with Dodge, a unit of Italian automaker Fiat
.
Dodge, which had returned to NASCAR in 2001 after a long
absence from the sport, had developed a new racing version of
the Charger designed to meet the sanctioning body's new rules
for the 2013 season. A prototype of the new Charger race car was
unveiled in mid-March prior to a NASCAR race in Las Vegas.
Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and General
Motors Co's Chevrolet all have prepared new race cars for
NASCAR's 2013 Sprint Cup series that bear a resemblance to
production cars but use specialized engines, suspensions and
other major components developed exclusively for racing.
Chrysler executive Ralph Gilles, head of the automaker's SRT
Motorsports group, said the decision was based less on financial
considerations than on practicality, given the withdrawal of
Penske, Dodge's sole partner team in NASCAR.