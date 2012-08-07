* Chrysler brand withdraws after partner Penske Racing
shifts to Ford
* Dodge had returned to NASCAR in 2001 after decades-long
absence
* Decision leaves Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet as chief rivals
Aug 7 Chrysler's Dodge brand said Tuesday it
will withdraw from NASCAR stock-car racing at the end of the
2012 season, following a decision earlier this year by partner
Penske Racing to switch to Ford from Dodge in 2013.
Penske Racing, which is using two Dodge Chargers this year
in NASCAR's premier Sprint Cup series, is ending a 10-year
relationship with Dodge, a unit of Italian automaker Fiat
.
Dodge, which had returned to NASCAR in 2001 after a
decades-long absence from the sport, had developed a new racing
version of the Charger designed to meet the sanctioning body's
new rules for the 2013 season. A prototype of the new Charger
race car was unveiled in mid-March prior to a NASCAR race in Las
Vegas.
Brian France, NASCAR chairman and grandson of founder Bill
France Sr, said: "Dodge has been a great partner to NASCAR for
many years . . . They made a business decision not to return in
2013, as they did in 1977 before returning in 2001. We wish them
well and hope they again will choose to return to NASCAR at a
later date."
Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and General
Motors Co's Chevrolet all have prepared new race cars for
NASCAR's 2013 Sprint Cup series that bear a resemblance to
production cars but use specialized engines, suspensions and
other major components developed exclusively for racing.
Chrysler executive Ralph Gilles, head of the automaker's SRT
and motorsports groups, said the decision was based less on
financial considerations than on practicality, given the
withdrawal of Penske, Dodge's sole partner team in NASCAR.
"We spent an intense five months working to identify and
evaluate all options for our future involvement in NASCAR,"
Gilles said in a Tuesday conference call with reporters. "Our
team worked diligently to put a structure together to fit our
overall business and competitive objectives (but) we simply
couldn't develop the right structure."