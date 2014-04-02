FRANKFURT, April 2 BMW on Wednesday
said it had agreed to recall a total 232,000 imported and
locally produced cars in China and will decide whether further
recalls are necessary in other markets.
The recall is to see whether the vehicles with six-cylinder
petrol engines have screws on a certain component which are
prone to breaking and may cause an oil loss, a spokesman said.
BMW and the Chinese regulator on Wednesday decided a recall
was necessary, the spokesman further said.
"We are reviewing the situation for other markets," the
spokesman said, adding that BMW 1-series, 3-series, 5-series
6-series as well as the offroad variants X1, X3, X3 and X6 are
being probed for the fault.
Vehicles will be checked starting in June to see if the
screws on the casing of the VANOS valve timing system are prone
to breaking. If a screw breaks, VANOS may lose oil and a warning
lamp will alert owners to seek a garage to prevent engine
damage.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)