DETROIT, April 2 General Motors Co is
recalling a small number of 2013 Buick Encores because the
steering wheel could come loose or separate from the steering
column, federal safety officials said Tuesday.
The recall affects 144 Encores equipped with heated steering
wheels and built between Dec. 9 and Dec. 28, GM said in a filing
with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Encore, a new compact crossover vehicle introduced in
January by Buick, is built by GM Korea. A companion model is
sold by GM in Europe as the Opel Mokka.
GM in its filing said a steering wheel fastener on the
Encore may not have been properly installed.
In a statement Tuesday, GM said "there are no known injuries
or crashes related to the issue."
The company said it had contacted 59 customers who had taken
delivery of Encores with heated steering wheels "and their
vehicles are being inspected."
GM said the other 85 unsold vehicles were being inspected at
Buick dealerships "and none have been found to have the issue."