Audi's efforts to clear up dieselgate far from over -CEO
NECKARSULM, Germany, May 18 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting that efforts to clear up the emissions scandal are far from over.
TOKYO, June 30 Mazda Motor Corp on Thursday said it was recalling about 1.57 million vehicles worldwide as part of an expanded recall of potential faulty air bags made by Takata Corp.
The Japanese automaker said it was recalling about 490,000 vehicles it produces for the Japanese market, including its Demio subcompact model known as the Mazda 2 overseas. Vehicles also would be recalled in the United States and China.
