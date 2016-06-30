TOKYO, June 30 Mazda Motor Corp on Thursday said it was recalling about 1.57 million vehicles worldwide as part of an expanded recall of potential faulty air bags made by Takata Corp.

The Japanese automaker said it was recalling about 490,000 vehicles it produces for the Japanese market, including its Demio subcompact model known as the Mazda 2 overseas. Vehicles also would be recalled in the United States and China.

