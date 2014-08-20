WASHINGTON Aug 20 U.S. auto safety regulators
on Wednesday unveiled a more precise way for vehicle owners to
search online to find out if their cars or motorcycles have been
recalled by the manufacturer.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
owners can now search for possible safety recalls on the
agency's SaferCar.gov website by using the unique Vehicle
Identification Number.
Previously, vehicle owners searched on the NHTSA website by
make, model and year, but the number of vehicles actually
subject to a recall could be smaller than the search result.
Searching by the 17-digit VIN gives a precise result.
NHTSA is also requiring starting on Wednesday that
manufacturers of light vehicles and motorcycles provide the
ability to search for recalls on their websites using the VIN,
which on cars can be found on the dashboard on the driver's
side.
Only about 75 percent of recalled cars are brought in by
consumers to be fixed and the agency said it hopes the new
search tool will boost that rate.
"Safety is our highest priority, and an informed consumer is
one of our strongest allies in ensuring recalled vehicles are
repaired," Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a
statement.
A record 43 million vehicles have been subject to a recall
this year in the United States, a NHTSA spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)