DETROIT, April 2 Subaru of America is recalling
about 200,000 Legacy and Outback sedans and wagons from model
years 2005-2009 to check for corroded brake lines.
Subaru, a division of Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
, said the vehicles were sold in 20 "salt belt" states,
mainly in the Northeast and Midwest, and most were built at its
U.S. assembly plant in Lafayette, Indiana.
An official recall notice released Tuesday by the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that "salt water
could splash on the brake lines through a gap in the fuel tank
protector, resulting in excessive corrosion of the brake lines."
NHTSA said corrosion could cause brake fluid leakage, which
could result in longer vehicle stopping distances, increasing
the risk of a crash.
Subaru on Tuesday said "no reports, accidents, injuries or
incidents of failure have occurred." It said the problem was
discovered by its Japanese parent during an internal testing
program.
Subaru in its NHTSA recall filing said vehicle brake lines
could be perforated after exposure to salt over seven or more
winter seasons.
Owners can take their cars to Subaru dealers for a free
inspection. Dealers will rustproof the affected area with
anti-corrosion wax and, if necessary, replace the brake lines.