(Adds comments from Foxx, Google, automakers)
By David Shepardson
Jan 14 The U.S. Transportation Department said
on Thursday it may waive some vehicle safety rules to allow more
driverless cars to operate on U.S. roads as part of a broader
effort to speed up development of self-driving vehicles.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx unveiled the new
policy guidance for self-driving vehicle testing in Detroit.
Major automakers, and technology companies led by Alphabet
Inc's Google, are racing to develop and sell vehicles
that can drive themselves, but they have complained that state
and federal safety rules are impeding testing and ultimate
deployment of such vehicles.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA), which Foxx oversees, told automakers it is willing to
exempt up to 2,500 vehicles industry-wide from some auto safety
standards for up to two years in a move that could allow Google
to get its self-driving cars on U.S. roads.
Safety regulators will write guidelines for self-driving
cars within six months, Foxx said. The administration may seek
new legal authority to allow deployment of autonomous vehicles
"in large numbers," when they are deemed safe, the department
said.
Sen. John Thune, (R-South Dakota), chairman of the Senate
committee that oversees transportation, said in a statement on
Thursday that Congress and the Obama administration should
collaborate on efforts to accelerate vehicle automation.
Automakers backed the changes, including General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co. "We are committed to working with the
government and the rest of the industry on standards," GM said
in a statement.
"Good roads need a clear path and they need guardrails,"
said John Krafcik, head of Google's self-driving project. "What
we heard from the secretary today was their willingness to
provide both of those things."
The agency will also consider requests by automakers for
approval to go ahead with specific technology. NHTSA said a BMW
remote self-parking feature meets federal safety standards.
Regulators will require that companies demonstrate that
their autonomous cars can operate safely.
Under current California rules, for example, Google test
cars must have steering wheels and pedals - a requirement the
company said excluded people "who need to get around but cannot
drive."
Krafcik would not say whether Google will ask regulators to
allow vehicles without brake pedals and steering wheels.
"Our obligation is to make sure that everyone who is going
to inform the discussion and decision on this really understands
how our technology works," Krafcik said.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by
Joseph White, Bill Rigby and Meredith Mazzilli and Alistair
Bell)