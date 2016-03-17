(Update with reaction, more details)
By David Shepardson
MCLEAN, Va., March 17 U.S. auto safety
regulators said on Thursday that 20 automakers have agreed to
make automatic emergency braking standard on nearly all U.S.
vehicles by 2022, a move that could prevent thousands of
rear-end crashes annually.
At a press conference at a federal highway facility in
McLean, Virginia, U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) officials hailed the voluntary commitment
by 20 automakers representing more than 99 percent of U.S.
vehicle sales. They include General Motors Co, Ford Motor
Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG,
Daimler AG, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor
Co.
Reuters reported the planned agreement Wednesday.
In 2012, rear-end crashes killed 1,705 people and injured
547,000 in the United States. About 87 percent of the deaths and
injuries might have been prevented or lessened if vehicles had a
collision avoidance system because they were linked to driver
inattention, researchers found.
"We're getting these safety systems into vehicles much
faster than what would have been otherwise possible," said NHTSA
Administrator Mark Rosekind. "A commitment of this magnitude is
unprecedented, and it will bring more safety to more Americans
sooner."
The NHTSA estimated the agreement will make automatic
emergency braking standard on new cars two years faster than if
it began the process to legally require the technology.
The technology will become standard on virtually all
light-duty cars and trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 8,500
lbs. or less, beginning no later than Sept. 1, 2022. Vehicles
with manual transmissions will have slightly longer to comply
because of technical challenges.
The technology will be standard on virtually all trucks with
a gross vehicle weight between 8,501 lbs. and 10,000 lbs.,
beginning no later than Sept. 1, 2025.
But the agreement is not legally enforceable, and some
critics want the agency to make it legally required.
House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Representative
Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican, and Representative Michael
Burgess, a Texas Republican, hailed the announcement.
"Technology in cars is rapidly evolving, and the innovative
safety features like autonomous braking being developed to cut
down on accidents is remarkable," the pair said.
Senators Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, and
Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said NHTSA should
have prodded automakers to make the technologies standard
sooner.
"This safety technology, which could prevent or reduce the
consequences of an estimated 80 percent of rear-end collisions,
can and needs to be in the car of today, not the car of
tomorrow," they said in a statement.
Canada's auto regulatory agency, Transport Canada, was also
involved in the talks with NHTSA and automakers, but it is not
clear if automakers will agree to add the technology
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)