DETROIT, April 24 Fears that a shortage of a nylon resin used in auto manufacturing will cut deeply into production worldwide are easing some, but there is still a danger that output may be curtailed, according to an industry executive.

"It's sounding a lot more positive and upbeat," said David Lalain, director of business development for the Automotive Industry Action Group, which is coordinating the industry's response.

He said that while suppliers and automakers are gaining confidence that solutions to the shortage will be found soon, it is too early to say it will have no impact on production.

Lalain said automakers and suppliers have found some alternatives to PA-12, a resin used to coat fuel and brake systems, and are well on their way to finding others. The alternatives include substitute materials as well as production "work-arounds" that will allow auto output without the resin, which helps seal brake and fuel lines.

The shortage stems from a March 31 blast at a German chemical plant owned by Evonik Industries AG. The explosion killed two workers and shut production of a key material used to produce PA-12. Evonik is a leading producer of both P-12 and the material used to produce it, called cyclododecatriene, or CDT.

Two auto suppliers, Eaton Corp and Delphi Automotive , on earnings calls this week said the shortage of PA-12 has not hit their production and company executives were optimistic that auto output will not be greatly affected.

"There are a minimum amount of areas that were impacted," said Delphi Chief Executive Rodney O'Neal.

He said his company has been in touch with suppliers and automakers around the world and found similar situations "across the globe."

"I don't see this as a crisis in terms of tremendous downtime at all for anyone around the world," O'Neal said on Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter results.

The shortage of PA-12 became an industry-wide concern about two weeks ago when auto supplier TI Automotive sent a letter to its customers addressing the shortage.

Sandy Cutler, chief executive of Eaton Corp, said in an earnings conference call o n M onday that the shortage is reminiscent of situations last year when the auto industry "scrambled" to overcome supply shortages as a result of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami and the floods in Thailand.

"I don't mean to be Pollyannaish about this, but we've not seen changes from our customers at this point. There are alternatives in this area, and I think we'll see how this works through by the time we get to the end of the second quarter," Cutler said.

Lalain said the AIAG hosted a session on Monday that aided auto suppliers and automakers in quickening the approval process for replacement materials in fuel systems and other areas of auto assembly.

The automakers at the session included General Motors Co Ford Motor Co, Chrysler Group, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor, and Kia Motors .