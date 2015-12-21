Dec 21 U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday
fined BMW $10 million, part of a $40 million civil
settlement over the German automaker's safety lapses.
The fine is the second paid by BMW since 2012 and the latest
in a series of civil penalties imposed on major automakers by
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Under the settlement, BMW admitted it did not comply with
minimum crash protection standards, failed to notify owners of
recalls in a timely fashion and failed to provide accurate
information about its recalls to NHTSA.
The NHTSA fined BMW $3 million in 2012 for similar problems.
The settlement ends a NHTSA investigation into whether the
company failed to issue a recall within five days of learning
that its 2014 and 2015 Mini Cooper models failed to meet
regulatory minimums for side-impact crash protection.
The $40 million settlement includes a $10 million fine, a
requirement that the company spend at least $10 million meeting
the order's performance obligations, and $20 million in deferred
penalties if the company fails to comply with the order or
commits other safety violations.
BMW has agreed to retain a government-approved independent
safety consultant and disclose updated procedures to NHTSA.
Earlier this month, the agency fined Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV $70 million for failing to disclose
vehicle crash death and injury reports.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)