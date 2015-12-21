(Updates with BMW reaction, details)
By David Shepardson
Dec 21 U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday
fined BMW $10 million, part of a $40 million civil
settlement over the German automaker's safety lapses.
The fine is the second paid by BMW since 2012 and the latest
in a series of civil penalties imposed on major automakers by
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Under the settlement, BMW admitted it did not comply with
minimum crash protection standards, failed to notify owners of
recalls in a timely fashion and failed to provide accurate
information about its recalls to NHTSA.
The NHTSA fined BMW $3 million in 2012 for similar problems.
The settlement ends a NHTSA investigation into whether the
company failed to issue a recall within five days of learning
that its 2014 and 2015 Mini Cooper models failed to meet
regulatory minimums for side-impact crash protection.
The $40 million settlement includes a $10 million fine, a
requirement that the company spend at least $10 million meeting
the order's performance obligations, and $20 million in deferred
penalties if the company fails to comply with the order or
commits other safety violations.
BMW agreed to hire a government-approved independent safety
consultant and disclose updated procedures to NHTSA. The agency
has required a number of automakers to agree to independent
monitors or retain outside consultants to improve safety
procedures as part of settlements.
BMW said in a statement it agreed to settle the allegations
as part of a two-year consent order. "The company is committed
to further improving its recall processes to better serve its
customers," it said.
"The requirement to launch recalls and inform consumers in a
timely fashion when a safety defect or noncompliance is
discovered is fundamental to our system for protecting the
traveling public. This is a must-do," said NHTSA Administrator
Mark Rosekind.
The agency ordered BMW to create a plan to deter dealers
from selling unrepaired, recalled vehicles after an agency
investigator was able to buy a new vehicle that had been
recalled but not fixed, a violation of U.S. law.
Earlier this month, the agency fined Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV $70 million for failing to
disclose vehicle crash death and injury reports. The automaker
also paid $70 million in July to resolve allegations it
mishandled nearly two dozen recall campaigns covering more than
11 million vehicles.
In January, Honda Motor Co paid $70 million to the
NHTSA in fines for failing to disclose death and injury reports.
