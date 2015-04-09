DETROIT, April 9 U.S. vehicle safety regulators
said Thursday they could reopen an investigation into whether
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles needs to take more action to reduce
the risk of gas tank fires in older Jeep sport utilities.
"All options are available to us to address" the issue of
fires in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' older
Jeep SUVs, a National Highway Transportation Administration
official said Thursday. The official was echoing remarks made by
NHTSA administrator Mark Rosekind during an appearance in New
York on Thursday.
NHTSA could reopen a probe into fires in older model Jeep
SUVs with fuel tanks mounted behind the rear axle, the NHTSA
official said.
A jury last week awarded $150 million to a family that sued
the automaker for the 2012 death of their 4-year-old son in a
1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a fuel tank mounted behind the
back axle.
In that case, another vehicle rear-ended the 1999 Grand
Cherokee, causing the gas tank to leak and set the SUV on fire.
The fire was too intense for the driver and bystanders to get
the boy out of the Jeep before he was burned to death, said Jeb
Butler, attorney for the family.
The 1999 Grand Cherokee was not included in a June 2013
recall of 1.56 million Jeep SUVs, but would have been had NHTSA
not agreed with FCA to limit the recalls. The agency had earlier
pushed for a wider recall of 2.7 million Jeeps.
An FCA spokesman in Michigan said data shows that the 1999
Jeep Grand Cherokee has a lower incidence rate of fires from
rear-end crashes than 57 other vehicles of similar age.
"NHTSA concluded from its investigation that the vehicles do
not pose an unreasonable risk to safety," the FCA spokesman
said. "No events that have occurred since NHTSA closed its
investigation should affect this conclusion."
The NHTSA official said that the first move the agency will
make regarding the Jeep SUVs is to assess the most recent data
on how fast FCA is adding two hitches to the Jeeps in order to
help protect the fuel tank from low-speed rear-end collisions.
The FCA spokesman said that the company has added hitch
assemblies to about 338,000 Jeep SUVs.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Ted Botha)