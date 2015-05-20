By Joseph White
| DETROIT
DETROIT May 19 U.S. vehicle safety regulators'
tougher posture toward automakers is a "new phase" in the
government's relations with the industry and will likely mean
higher costs, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday.
"We're beginning to live through a new phase of regulation
in the United States," Marchionne told reporters after the head
of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
criticized Fiat Chrysler's handling of recalls.
NHTSA chief Mark Rosekind on Monday said the agency was
reviewing Fiat Chrysler's handling of 20 recalls and criticized
the automaker for failing to act aggressively enough to repair
10 million vehicles covered by the actions.
He said the agency could fine Fiat Chrysler up to $700
million and compel it to buy back vehicles. The agency also
planned a public hearing in July to examine the company's
behavior. [ID: nL1N0Y9188]
Marchionne said FCA would "work with the agency in a
cooperative way ... and meet their requirement".
But he said the regulator's "different attitude" was "bound
to increase the costs of execution of the car" because of
additional measures automakers would have to take to comply with
safety rules.
Marchionne and FCA's U.S. arm, the former Chrysler Group,
have tangled with regulators in recent years, notably over the
scope of a recall to address concerns that fuel tanks in certain
Jeeps posed a risk of rupturing and catching fire in rear-end
collisions. Chrysler ultimately agreed to recall nearly 1.6
million Jeeps and install trailer hitches to protect the gas
tanks.
"I just want clear rules," Marchionne said. "This is the
only thing that we, humbly, will request ... We can't change the
rules after the event."
Marchionne also said that NHTSA may have unrealistic
expectations about how many vehicle owners would bring cars back
to dealers to get recall-related repairs.
"The willingness of us to repair 100 percent is on the
table. But the likelihood of us getting 75 percent of the cars
in that period of time even if we work our buns off is limited,"
he said.
He was referring to a NHTSA target for automakers to repair
75 percent of the vehicles covered by a recall within 18 months.
FCA has not made a decision on where to build its
next-generation Jeep Wrangler, Marchionne said. The model is
currently built in Toledo, Ohio.
