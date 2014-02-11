WASHINGTON Feb 11 Graco Children's Products Inc is recalling nearly 3.8 million car safety seats because seatbelt harnesses that may fail to unlatch could trap children, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The alleged defect increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash or other emergency by potentially delaying a quick exit from the vehicle, the agency said.

Graco, a division of Newell Rubbermaid is recalling the seat models Cozy Cline; Comfort Sport; Classic Ride 50; My Ride 65; My Ride with Safety Surround; My Ride 70; Size 4 Me 70; Smartseat; Nautilus; Nautilus Elite; and Argos 70, the agency said. The seats were manufactured from 2009 to 2013.

NHTSA said the recall covers nearly 3.8 million seats and addresses 11 of the 18 model seats the agency had asked Graco to recall.

"NHTSA's investigation will remain open pending its evaluation of the Graco recall and until the matter involving these remaining seat models is resolved," the agency said.

Graco said on its website that food and dried liquids can make some harness buckles progressively more difficult to open over time or become stuck in the latched position.

"This does not in any way affect the performance of the car seat or the effectiveness of the buckle to restrain the child," the company said.

Newell Rubbermaid shares were down about 0.4 percent at $30.61 in late trading.