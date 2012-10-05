Oct 5 U.S. safety investigators are probing
consumer complaints that certain 2003-2004 Honda
Odyssey minivans and Pilot utility vehicles can roll away after
the key has been removed from the ignition.
An estimated 577,100 Honda vehicles are being investigated
by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office
of Defects Investigation. NHTSA said it has received 43
complaints, including several reports of injuries, related to a
problem with the vehicles' ignition switch.
NHTSA said the ignition park-shift interlock could fail on
certain Pilots and Odysseys equipped with automatic
transmissions, making it possible for the key to be removed when
the transmission is not in Park.
"This may result in vehicle rollaway," the agency said.
"Honda will cooperate with NHTSA through the investigation
process, and will initiate our own internal review of the
available information," said a spokesman for American Honda
Motor Co.
NHTSA said it had received complaints alleging some Honda
vehicles had rolled away and stopped only after hitting objects
such as parked cars, fences, a tree and a brick mailbox.
One consumer reported being knocked down and run over,
sustaining a fractured fibula, while trying to stop a 2003
Odyssey from rolling away, NHTSA said in its initial notice of
the defect investigation.