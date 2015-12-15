By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. auto safety officials
will meet with major automakers on Wednesday, seeking a
voluntary agreement from the industry to improve recall
completion rates, prevent vehicle cyber attacks and spot defects
earlier, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is
pushing the world's largest automakers to agree to voluntary
reforms and announce them at a planned event Jan. 15 at the
North American International Auto Show in Detroit, government
officials say.
NHTSA sent invitations to 15 automakers, including General
Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp
, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co,
Daimler AG and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the sources
said. All are expected to attend the seven-hour meeting, which
is set for a government office building at O'Hare International
Airport in Chicago. The agency invited automakers' top safety
officials and some automakers also will send government affairs
officials, according to the sources.
In a memo to automakers last week marked "highly
confidential," NHTSA said the meeting will focus on issues
including improving safety culture, boosting recall completion
rates, cyber security and making changes to early warning data
reporting systems, the sources said.
The meeting also will include discussion of how automakers
can alert NHTSA to potential safety issues earlier.
The memo was described to Reuters by several automakers who
received it. NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge declined Tuesday
to comment on the meeting, as did automakers.
In September, 10 automakers said they agreed in principle to
make automatic emergency braking a standard feature in all
future vehicles. NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind said last
week that 17 automakers now are involved in the talks to
finalize a voluntary agreement.
NHTSA came under harsh criticism for failing to detect
ignition switch defects in older General Motors cars linked to
124 deaths and officials pledged to make reforms.
The NHTSA meeting follows a Dec. 1 meeting Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx held with top officials of 15 major
automakers, including the CEOs of GM and Fiat Chrysler.
The Foxx meeting was prompted by record-setting recalls and
cyber security threats to vehicles, the department said.
Participants were asked to come prepared with suggestions to
share and spend the next month working toward concrete
commitments to industry-wide safety measures, the department
said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Trott)