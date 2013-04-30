April 30 Older model Ford Crown Victoria police
cars, Porsche 911 and Dodge Viper sports cars are the focus of
three separate defect investigations by U.S. safety regulators,
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on
Tuesday.
Defect investigations by NHTSA are not recalls, but
sometimes lead to them.
NHTSA has opened an investigation into model year 2005 to
2008 Ford Motor Co Crown Victoria police models for a
potential steering issue. A connection between upper and lower
shafts of the steering column may have failed, causing
separation of the shafts, NHTSA said.
There are 195,000 vehicles involved, many of them in fleets
of police vehicles around the United States.
There have been 15 warranty claims or reports to the federal
agency, for an incident rate of about eight per 100,000
vehicles, according to papers filed by NHTSA.
There are about 10,000 Porsche 911 models equipped with GTI
engines from model years 2001 to 2007 involved in an
investigation by NHTSA on possible failure of a cooling hose
fitting.
A loose hose can cause rapid loss of coolant without
warning, which could disable the vehicle and cause a slick on
the road that could affect following traffic.
There were 10 complaints by Porsche owners with the federal
agency. One of the complaints claims that spilled coolant caused
loss of rear tire traction, leading to a spin-out by the Porsche
911 that ended up off the road it was traveling on.
No injuries were reported in the incidents reported to
NHTSA.
Porsche is part of Volkswagen AG.
Model year 2005 and 2006 Dodge Vipers made by Chrysler are
being investigated for possible failure of the rear suspension
knuckle after two complaints were filed with the federal agency
that resulted in crashes.
An estimated 2,500 of the sports cars in the United States
are involved in the investigation.
One of the crashes resulted in an injury, NHTSA said.
Chrysler Group LLC is a unit of Italy's Fiat SpA.
In all three cases, the investigations were opened to
discover the scope, frequency and safety-related consequence of
the alleged defects, NHTSA said.