DETROIT Jan 22 U.S. safety regulators have
proposed upgraded standards for child car seats that will better
protect children when the vehicle is struck on the side, said
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The regulator said it has determined that the improvement
will save five lives a year.
Car seat manufacturers will be given three years to meet the
new standards and tests, once they are approved, NHTSA proposed.
Car seats sold in the United States will undergo, for the
first time, side impact tests, if the new rules go into effect.
The tests are designed to check the safety of children in car
seats who weigh less than 40 pounds.
Current standards test car seats for front-of-vehicle
crashes.
NHTSA estimates that the proposed standards and new test
will save five lives and prevent 64 injuries annually.
"Under the proposal, car seats would be tested in a
specially designed sled test that simulates a 'T-bone' crash,
where the front of a vehicle traveling 30 mph strikes the side
of a small passenger vehicle traveling at 15 mph," NHTSA said in
a press statement issued on Wednesday.
Crash test dummies representing 1-year-old and 3-year-old
children will be used in the tests.
"We all want to make sure our children's car seats are as
safe as possible, and today's proposal will give parents and
car-seat makers important new data on how car seats perform in
side crashes," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
