By Bernie Woodall
| DETROIT, July 30
DETROIT, July 30 The General Motors Co
Chevrolet Volt was the only one of a dozen small cars tested by
the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to earn a "Top Safety
Pick+" award, the IIHS said in a statement on Wednesday.
In small front overlap crash tests of a dozen small cars,
only BMW AG's Mini Cooper Countryman scored a
top-rating of "good" for safety, and the Volt was among five
others that scored the second-highest rating of "acceptable,"
the IIHS said.
The poorest performer was Mazda Motor Corp's Mazda
5 compact minivan. The IIHS said the Mazda 5 had the distinction
of being one of the three worst-performing cars since the small
overlap crash test was developed in 2012. The others were the
Kia Motors Corp Forte small car and the Toyota Motor
Corp Prius v, a midsize hybrid.
While the Countryman outperformed the Volt in the small
overlap crash test, it was not named a Top Safety Pick+ because
it does not have a front crash prevention system.
The Volt has a collision warning system to alert drivers of
an imminent front collision. This system is one of two front
crash prevention systems in some automobiles, the other being
automatic braking, which kicks in without a driver's input when
a crash is imminent.
The small front overlap is one of three front crash tests
used in the United States. The federal government conducts a
full-in front crash test, and the IIHS does a moderate overlap
front crash test in which 40 percent of the vehicle's front hits
an object at 40 miles per hour.
In the small overlap crash test, the front quarter of the
driver's side hits an object at 40 miles per hour. It is used to
simulate a car crossing a centerline and hitting another
vehicle, or going off the road and striking an object such as a
tree.
As a result of the test, automakers have started to adjust
the design and engineering of their cars to get a better score.
The Volt, a plug-in hybrid, scored better than the Nissan
Motor Co fully electric Leaf, which was given a "poor"
rating in the recent testing.
The IIHS has now tested 32 small cars, including those
assessed earlier. The best performer among them was the Mazda 3
sedan and hatchback.
Of the 32 small cars, 19 earned "good" or "acceptable"
ratings and 13 earned "marginal" or "poor" ratings.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall. Editing by Andre Grenon)